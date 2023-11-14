GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and some restaurants and community centers around the greater Glens Falls area are tipping their tricorne hats to the occasion. From a community dinner open to everyone to a series of unique menus, and from the dinner table to the place to run off the turkey weight, here’s who’s holding a special Thanksgiving event.

Community dinner

  • Hometown Thanksgiving at Christ Church
    • Noon – 2 p.m.
    • Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls
    • A free community Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings at Christ United Methodist Church
    • Meal delivery can be coordinated at (518) 232-8896 or hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com

Restaurants

  • The Sagamore
    • 1-6 p.m.
    • 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing
    • Full buffet for resort guests
    • $80 for adults, $40 for kids ages 6-12, $10 for kids 10 and under
  • Garnet Hill Lodge
    • Noon – 4 p.m.
    • 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River
    • Buffet with takeout option, as well as live music and open trails
    • $50 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and younger
  • The Queensbury Hotel
    • Noon – 4 p.m.
    • 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
    • Salads, carving stations, entrees, and desserts
    • $60 for adults, $27 for kids, free for 5 and under
    • Reservations required
  • Fort William Henry
    • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. takeout, 2-5 p.m. dine-in
    • 48 Canada St., Lake George
    • Thanksgiving dinner options two ways – takeout from the Village Blacksmith, or in-person at the fort’s Carriage House
    • Takeout is $50 for two people, $100 for four; the buffet is $60 for adults, $24 for kids ages 6-11, free for kids 5 and under
  • TR’s Restaurant and Lounge
    • Noon – 4 p.m.
    • Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
    • Full dinner with plenty of choices
    • $48 for adults, $19 for kids, free for ages 5 and under

Turkey trots

  • Glens Falls
    • Glens Falls Gobble Wobble 5K
    • 8:15 a.m.
    • The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls
    • Benefits the Open Door Mission
    • $25 registration for ages 11 and up, $10 for 4-10, free for 0-3
  • Lake Placid
    • Adirondack Health 5K
    • 8:30 a.m. – noon
    • The Beach House, Parkside Drive, Lake Placid
    • Benefits local food pantries and the Adirondack Health Fit for Life Program
    • $25 registration
  • Saranac Lake
    • 2023 Bitters & Bones Turkey Trot
    • 8 a.m.
    • 65 Broadway St., Saranac Lake
    • Benefitting Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry and Saranac Lake Students Needs Fund
    • $25 for adults, $20 for kids, $10 for dogs