CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the first snowfall happening in Syracuse a mere day after Halloween, it most likely kickstarted some thoughts of winter, and all of its fun activities.

Don’t worry, NewsChannel 9 wants to ice skate as much as you do, so here is a list of when it’s appropriate to take your skates out of storage.

Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse

This is an outdoor rink.

The ice rink is set to open the day after Thanksgiving, according to the City of Syracuse’s Parks & Recreation program.

Their seasonal hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

School Vacations: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Prices:

Admission (13-54): $5

Admission (55+): $3

Admission (12 & under): $3

Skate Rental: $5

Sunnycrest Arena

This is an indoor rink.

Expected to open Nov. 8, this is one of three rinks within the Parks and Recreation Department with the City of Syracuse.

Their hours are:

Monday-Friday: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. & 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 1:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12: p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prices:

Admission (13-54): $5

Admission (55+): $3

Admission (12 & under): $3

Skate Rental: $5

Shove Park, Camillus

This is an indoor rink.

Public skating began on Oct. 10 and goes through March 12.

Their hours are:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. except some holidays and school closings

Pricing:

Pre-School – Free

Ages 5 through 17 – $2.00

Ages 18 through 59 – $3.00

60 and Up – Free

Skate Rental – $5.00 (includes admission to rink)

Cullinan Skating Rink, Oswego

This is an indoor rink.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the free public skating schedule, slated to begin on Nov. 10.

Their hours are:

Tuesday: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. for families

Friday: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. for the public

Saturday: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. for families and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the public

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. for families and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the public

Skate rentals are $2 per person.

Family skate requires an adult with those who are under 18-years-old.

Public skate is free for city residents.

Tennity Ice Pavilion

This is an indoor rink.

Hours vary, you can check their schedule HERE.

Prices:

Free for Syracuse University and ESF students

Faculty, staff, alumni, dependents and spouses – $8 per person and rent skates for $4 per person

Meachem Ice Rink

This is an indoor rink.

Public skate is available from Nov. 1 until March 31. There is no pre-registration required to skate.

Their hours are:

Tuesday – Friday: 12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Prices:

Admission (13-54): $5

Admission (55+): $3

Admission (12 & under): $3

Skate Rental: $5

Twin Rinks @ The MACC

This is an indoor rink.

They hold open skate on Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

You can register online HERE. It is $15.00 a person.

Three Rivers Athletic Complex

This is an indoor rink.

To open skate, kids under the age of 12 should be with an adult.

Their hours are:

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10: 1:15 p.n. – 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11: 3:45 p.m. -4:45 p.m.

Prices: