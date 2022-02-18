WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whitehall Jr./Sr. High School is drawing a line. Their Washington County community is “no place for hate.”

Around 30 students between 7th and 9th grades have been meeting as part of the school’s new “No Place For Hate” program. The group has been meeting regularly during lunch and advisory periods in the school day, to work together and host events that advocate stopping bullying and cultivating kindness.

So far, Whitehall students have hosted a viewing of the documentary film “Bully,” by Lee Hirsch. The film tells stories of five different young people who have faced different forms of abuse at the hands of fellow students, and discusses what those abuses have done to their emotional and physical wellbeing. The group is advised by Whitehall school counselor David Gale, and high school educator Andrea Mistretta.

“No Place For Hate” is a part of the state Anti-Defamation League, which gives schools and students tools to create an anti-bullying, anti-bias manta in their local school districts. The state organization gives annual awards for schools and educators who go the extra mile to make their communities live up to the name.

A list of “No Place For Hate” schools can be found online. There are dozens of schools across the state. Others in the Warren/Washington counties area include Hudson Falls, Queensbury and Granville.