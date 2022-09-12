KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, two North Country area residents were arrested following a traffic stop. Both face charges including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, after drugs and other items were found in their possession.

Jesse J. Tracey

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Jesse J. Tracey, of Whitehall, and Shaniah A. Sanders, of Queensbury, were pulled over for a traffic stop in the town of Kingsbury. Washington County Sheriff’s Officers found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and packaging materials and scales in the vehicle, of a type commonly seen in illegal drug use.

Charges:

Jesse J. Tracey 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (3 counts) 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Shaniah A. Sanders 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (3 counts) 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts) 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia



Shaniah A. Sanders

In addition to the above charges, Tracey has also been charged with vehicle and traffic law violations. Both were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, to appear at Kingsbury Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Deputies Sullivan and Macura, K9 Belle, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit.