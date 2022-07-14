ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Whitestown man has been given multiple felony charges after threatening to kill employees of Rome Labs during an incident on July 13th.

According to the Sheriff, around 7:00 am on Wednesday, officers of the Sheriff’s office and Rome PD arrived at Rome Labs located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park after receiving reports that a man, who would later be identified as 34-year-old Edward A. Wolak of Whitestown, was allegedly on the premises and threatening to kill employees. After making the threats, Wolak then allegedly left the scene in a green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

* Information received by Rome PD indicates that Wolak’s threats were specifically to “shoot people” before leaving Rome Lab grounds. *

While on the scene assisting Rome PD, the Sheriff’s Office then received a call about a criminal mischief incident taking place on Perimeter Road involving a green Toyota Tacoma with the driver allegedly damaging a fence gate, which surrounds the secured portion of the Griffiss International Airport. It was determined that Wolak was also allegedly responsible for that incident as well.

* Information received by Rome PD indicates that Wolak used his green Toyota Tacoma to “ram” to Griffiss International Airport gate. *

Later, in the City of Utica, Wolak was found by the Utica PD driving the green Tacoma on Sunset Avenue. He was pulled over and taken into custody without incident. Wolak was then turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Edward A. Wolak was given several charges from the incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th, as well as charges from the Rome PD and NYS Police from non-related incidents that occurred on prior dates:

The charges are as follows:

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony) – Oneida County Sheriff

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E Felony) – May 31 st incident Town of Verona

incident Town of Verona Making a Terroristic Threat (Class D Felony) – Rome Police Department

Menacing in the First Degree (Class E Felony) – NYS Police, incident Town of Marcy

Criminal Mischief Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor) – NYS Police, incident Town of Marcy

Wolak was processed and is currently being held at the Oneida County Jail for his arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Court.