UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Which animal will become the Utica Zoo’s next “Pre-Zoo-Dent?” That’s the question the zoo is asking visitors to answer in their second annual campaign, announced on Monday, January 8.

In preparation for President’s Day on Monday, February 19, the zoo has announced five candidates for their campaign. The election decided the zoo’s next animal leader who will showcase the role of animal ambassadors.

Last year, voters selected Mei-Lin the Red Panda to represent the zoo.

Beginning on Monday, January 8, the public can support their favorite candidates by making donations online. For every ten dollars donated, their chosen candidate will receive five extra votes. Official voting will take place in-person at the Utica Zoo from Saturday, February 17 to Monday, February 19. All visitors to the Zoo during those three days will receive a voting ballot with admission.

The winner will be decided on Monday, February 19 and announced on Tuesday, February 20.

“We’re really excited to bring back the Pre-zoo-dent election at the Utica Zoo,” Allie Snyder, Director of Communication and Engagement at the Utica Zoo, said in a statement. “It’s a great way for our community to get to know some of our animals a little better, as well as rally some support as we continue through the winter months.”

The five candidates voters will decide on are:

Tate the Pallas’s Cat, representing the North Trek Trail,

Furlow the Bactrian Camel, representing the Asian Realm,

Dooku the White-Handed Gibbon, representing the Forever Forests,

Briar the North American River Otter, representing the Backyards and Barnyards, and

Boomer, the Ostrich, representing the African Ridge.

(Photo courtesy of the Utica Zoo) (Photo courtesy of the Utica Zoo) (Photo courtesy of the Utica Zoo) (Photo courtesy of the Utica Zoo) (Photo courtesy of the Utica Zoo)

All donations to the campaigns will be used to support the zoo’s animal care fund. To learn more about the candidates or to make a donation to a campaign, you are asked to visit the Pre-Zoo-Dent campaign page.