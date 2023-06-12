LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something good is cooking in the village of Lake George. Lake George Restaurant Week returns this week, with 15 area restaurants offering prix-fixe meals using local ingredients.
The week of good eats has begun, and a full list of participating restaurants has been released. Each restaurant offers a three-course menu for $35, and all have been challenged to use local ingredients in their offerings. Those who come to taste can fill in a survey to vote for their favorite.
“We will be highlighting New York-made ingredients throughout this promotion, aiming to spotlight the connection between New York producers and local restaurants to showcase the value of supporting small business and community connections,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “We’re hoping visitors and locals will take advantage of this great value as well as the Taste NY mission of choose local, buy New York.”
Here’s who’s cooking at this summer’s Lake George Restaurant Week, as well as contact info:
- Adirondack Bar & Grill
- 982 State Route 149, Queensbury
- (518) 793-2325
- Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- 33 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 668-0002
- Barnsider Smokehouse BBQ
- 2112 Route 9, Lake George
- (518) 668-5268
- Blue Thirty-Two
- 2897 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
- (518) 685-3539
- Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen
- 365 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 761-1150
- Docksider Restaurant
- 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George
- (518) 792-3534
- The Georgian Lakeside Resort
- 384 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 668-5401
- Lake George Lanes & Games
- 2211 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 668-5741
- Lake House Bistro
- 325 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 685-3159
- Lobster Pot Restaurant
- 81 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 668-2429
- Log Jam Restaurant
- 1484 Route 9, Lake George
- (518) 798-1155
- Mario’s Restaurant
- 429 Canada St., Lake George
- (518) 668-2665
- Sans Souci
- 92 Mason Road, Cleverdale
- (518) 656-5009
- TR’s Restaurant at Holiday Inn Resort
- 2223 Canada St., Lake George
Lake George Restaurant Week runs from June 11-17. Reservations are recommended.