Wife of Pulteney dog control officer arrested for husband’s murder

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Sherri Ann Ballam, the Deputy Dog Control Officer in Pulteney, has been arrested for the murder of her husband, Pulteney Dog Control Officer John Ballam, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker and New York State Police.

Ballam has been charged with 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting. District Attorney Baker says Ballam allegedly hid the gun and reported that there was a home invasion.

Ballam was committed to the Steuben County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.

On Thursday New York State Police responded to a suspicious death on Gloades Corners Road in Pulteney Thursday morning.

State Police in Bath said they did not believe the death was accidental and at the time they were “not ruling anything out.”

The investigation is on-going and further details will be released in the future, according to State Police.

State Police are being assisted by the Wayland Police Department, Cohocton Police Department, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2012, Sherri Ballam was charged with second-degree forgery, a class D felony, for allegedly altering a dog-related court order that had been issued by a Pulteney Town Court Justice.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.