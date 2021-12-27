ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Check your stockings for a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

According to the New York Lottery, a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Main Street in Addison. The drawing was held on Christmas Eve.

The winning prize was the second-place prize in the $187 million lottery game and was also won by someone in Michigan.

The winning numbers for the second place prize were: 16-17-25-36-37 and the Megaball was 16. The Megaplier was X2.

One New Yorker won the third place $1,000 prize, 35 won the $500 fourth place prize, and thousands won prizes between $2 and $200.

If you won a New York Lottery prize worth more than $601, the New York Lottery has these steps to claim your prize.

Schedule an appointment and claim your prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. An appointment is required to claim prize.

Redeem at a local Prize Claim Center. Appointment is not required to claim prize.

Mail it to the Lottery

What you need

To redeem your prize, you will need to provide

Your winning ticket A filled-out Claim Form A valid government-issued ID A valid Social Security Number or FEIN

Visit the New York Lottery website for more claim information.