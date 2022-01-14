TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman and her furry companion were transported to a local hospital on Thursday after being found hypothermic.

On January 13 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Air1 was requested by the Onondaga Nation Volunteer Fire Department to rescue a female trapped in a wooded area along the shore of a cold, fast-moving creek.

The trapped woman was soaked, hypothermic, and desperate for medical attention. After attempting to reach the woman on the ground, Air1 was requested to extract the patient successfully.

When Air1 arrived, the helicopter hovered closely over the shoreline allowing the tactical flight officer to exit the aircraft, locate the victim along with her dog, and safely secure them in the aircraft.

The woman was flown to the nearest landing space available, a baseball field, where she was met by emergency medical personnel for treatment.

The condition of both the woman and her dog is currently unknown.