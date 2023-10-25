Update at 9:00 a.m. on 10-26-23: 46-year-old Maurice Delee, a homeless man, has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder and 3rd criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 29-year-old Felicia Davis.

Delee was found by Syracuse Police Detectives at Upstate Hospital after the incident. He was taken to the Public Safety Building, placed under arrest, and lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID.

Update at 9:00 a.m. on 10-26-23: Syracuse Police say that the woman’s injuries appeared to be stabbing wounds, but they are still investigating.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was found dead in a driveway at 1511 First North Street in Syracuse around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Syracuse police found the woman at the scene. She was not breathing and then was pronounced dead, SPD said.

The woman suffered injuries that appear to be suspicious, police say. The manner and cause of death are still under investigation.

This case is active, and anyone with information on this incident should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.