GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A women’s rally is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Glens Falls City Park. From noon to 2 p.m., anyone interested is invited to gather at the park in order to help boost voter awareness ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The rally is being organized in support of the National Women’s Wave movement, a national movement for groups of activists to stand in support of pro-choice abortion policy, women in government and voting rights. As of late Monday, the Women’s March website listed 350 upcoming planned events across the U.S.

Monday’s event is free to the public. Live music and guest speakers will be in attendance.

It isn’t the first time this year that women stood at the center of a rally in Glens Falls. In May, a rally in support of reproductive healthcare rights was held the week after the news that the United States Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade.