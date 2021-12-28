YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate and check the welfare of a missing 16-year-old boy.

The Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Wingate was last seen by family on Christmas afternoon.

Andrew is described as 5’8″ weighing 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff’s Office says he is believed to have been wearing jeans and a black hoodie when he was last seen. Deputies are still conducting their investigation and following up on a few leads.

If you have any information on Andrew’s locations contact the Sheriff’s office at 315-536-4438.