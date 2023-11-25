SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Friday, it’s not what it used to be.

Destiny USA acknowledged that but welcomed the crowds on a snowy day.

“Black Friday has changed over the years. Every year the retailers make the sales a little bit longer. They start earlier in the week; they last a little longer,” said the mall’s director of marketing, Alannah Gallagher. “But our shoppers love being here on black Friday, love seeing people in their matching sweaters with mom and grandpa. This is about the experience. This is about the family experience.”

Plenty of customers were looking for a bargain.

“Couple of shops have good deals, so it keeps us busy window shopping until you see a good deal,” said Phil Nelson III.

Brian Martignetti, the owner of JawnsOver, has seen a jump in customers.

“We’re probably 25-30% busier than in previous years, which is good. It seems it is rebounding pretty well with the shape of how everything is. We’re still doing alright,” he said.

Overall, the mall is seeing its best turnout post-COVID, with some shoppers wanting to get their shopping done in person, compared to waiting for Cyber Monday.

“It’s not only that you’re out there and you can see what you’re buying,” said Phil Nelson Jr. “One, you’re not waiting for it. Two, you’re taking my money today, and I get my product today.”

This year, the most popular items flying off the shelves don’t seem to be TVs, electronics or household appliances.

“It’s the year of the comeback, 2023,” Gallagher said. “Furbies are on the list, and Barbie’s dream house is on the list, which you can get at Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s,” Gallagher said. “Vinyl’s are huge this year. We had a line out the door for vinyl’s.”

If you missed out this Black Friday, there’s always Cyber-Monday.