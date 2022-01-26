NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yolanda Vega, the beloved face of the New York Lottery, has retired after 32 years.

She was an “iconic Draw Team member, the New York Lottery wrote when the news was announced on Monday.

“We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family,” the Lottery tweeted.

Vega is well known for the drawn-out pronunciation of her name. During her time with the lottery, she’s presented millions in winnings to New Yorkers.

The lottery shared some throwback images of Vega when they announced the news.