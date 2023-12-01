SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The construction project that’s had drivers in Onondaga County navigating construction cones, barriers, and lane shifts for over a year is finally complete.

The $84 Million Thruway infrastructure improvement project in Onondaga County that included pavement reconstruction, bridge replacement, and rehabilitation has been completed.

The project started in the spring of 2022 and includes a total reconstruction of approximately five miles of the Thruway in both directions, west of Exit 37 (Syracuse – Liverpool – Electronics Parkway) to Exit 39 (Syracuse – Fulton – I-690 – NY Route 690). The Exit 39 ramp was also reconstructed and pavement repairs were completed at Exit 38 (Syracuse – Liverpool – County Route 57).

An estimated 35,000 cars travel on that stretch of I-90 every day and in 2022, motorists took over 376 million trips and drove 7.7 billion miles on the Thruway system, according to the Thruway Authority. That’s why it was necessary to make safety upgrades including wider shoulders, new Guiderails, new signage, and new striping.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, ancillary work is scheduled to be complete by Spring 2024. Harrison & Burrowes Bridge Constructors, Inc. of Glenmont, NY is the contractor.

“This was a significant project which will provide the 35,000 vehicles who drive this stretch every day an improved travel experience,” Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “Projects such as this one address aging infrastructure and keep the Thruway one of the safest superhighways in the nation.”

Additionally, the project included the rehabilitation of the Onondaga Parkway bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.11), the Onondaga Lake Outlet bridge over I-90 (milepost 287.25), and the replacement of the CSX Railroad bridge over I-90 (milepost 288.13).

Other upgrades included drainage improvements and the installation of a natural living snow fence to prevent snow from blowing onto the highway.

The Thruway Authority’s 2023 Budget invests $413 million to support its Capital Program, which plans to invest $1.9 billion in capital projects through 2027.

“The Thruway is a vital corridor for travel and commerce in Central New York, and these investments are critical to securing a safer roadway for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State will continue to revitalize its infrastructure to provide motorists and commercial vehicles alike with a reliable roadway for generations to come.”

For more information, visit the Thruway Authority’s website.