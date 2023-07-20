SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two young adults from Syracuse have been arrested after Syracuse Police found their deceased dog in a cage had died from starvation.

22-year-old Genesis Evans and 19-year-old Oceiana Thomas were both arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a felony, and misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.

On Tuesday, February 7, Officers responded to a burglary complaint at a home in the 200 block of Martin Luther King West and were given information that there was a dead dog in a cage.

While investigating the burglary complaint, officers on scene were told a white Pitbull with black and brown spots appeared to be deceased in a metal crate on the upstairs apartment balcony porch. A picture of the dead dog was provided to officers who could see that the dog was severely neglected.

The officers reported that the dead dog was emaciated with no food, or water and laying on its side in garbage and feces in the crate. Officers attempted to speak to Evans, who was one of the upstairs tenants, and she denied at that time having a dog upstairs and refused to allow police to enter.

The following day, Animal Cruelty Officers responded to the apartment to conduct a follow-up and upon arrival, the officers located the dog from the picture in the backyard.

“The dog was deceased, extremely emaciated and its fur was dirty and stained with urine and feces,” stated SPD.

Animal Cruelty Officers immediately took the dog to Cornell University for a necropsy after finding it and the final report stated the dog was severely underweight, emaciated, and died from starvation.

According to police, based on the necropsy report, it was found the dog had metal foil in its stomach, and through the investigation, it was determined both Evans and Thomas were responsible for caring for the dog.

Both suspects were issued appearance tickets for one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a felony, and one count of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.