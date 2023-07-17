SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Roughly 120 young cadets, ages 12-18, graduated from a week-long program with the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) recently.

The program, knows as the “Basic Leadership Encampment,” put the cadets through physical fitness training, team building exercises, as well as leadership and aerospace education. Cadets also explored different career paths the New York Air National Guard offers.

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base served as the site for the program.

Tours of the base were given to the cadets. They were also visited by several military aircrafts, including the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Pilot Aircraft, an AH-64 Apache helicopter, a KC-135 Tanker, a pair of A-10C Thunderbolt IIs and an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship.

Cadets also experienced orientation flights in a CAP Cessna Aircraft and incentive flights in a C-17 and C-30 aircraft.