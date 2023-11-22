CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the U.S. Postal Service preparing for its busiest days of the year, some of its customers will be busy too, replacing mailboxes in a neighborhood of Lakeshore Drive.

Diane Marchese of Amanda Lane wrote NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team, saying she had received a flyer from her postmaster to notify her of the change.

In the letter, shown to NewsChannel 9, the postmaster cites new mail trucks and that some mailboxes are now too short to reach the vehicle’s window.

The letter warned: “Mail will be placed on temporary hold until improvements are made to the current box.”

Marchese is frustrated, not only because she has to replace the box but by how the change was communicated.

She said: “This time of year, it’s hard to find a contractor for a big job. You’re not going to find a contractor for a small job. If you’re handicapped or elderly, what are you going to do?”

She feels lucky her husband is an engineer, who drew up a sketch of how to temporarily comply with the new requirements before they replace the whole thing next year.

Marchese is more frustrated by what the letter didn’t explain: how quickly this needs to be done and to exactly what dimensions.

In a series of emails, the USPS provided some clarity.

A spokesperson wrote: “Adjusting mailboxes to an appropriate height prevents mail carriers from having to get out of their vehicles to reach boxes that are low or too high. As a result, the local postmaster reached out to some customers to increase the height of their mailboxes. We appreciate customers’ cooperation and thank them for improving carriers’ safety and efficiency when delivering mail.”

After being emailed some specific questions, the spokesperson wrote more.

He emailed: “Generally, our recommended guidelines are to position mailboxes 41″ to 45″ from the road surface to the bottom of the mailbox. In this case, we are recommending notified customers adjust their mailboxes to 45 inches. We understand customers may have questions and they’re encouraged to contact the local Postmaster, who stands by ready to assist. We take great pride in delivering for customers and are extremely grateful for our customers’ assistance to protect our carriers. Postal employees make every reasonable, safe attempt to deliver mail and only would curtail mail deliveries when the safety of carriers is compromised.”