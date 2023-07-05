TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Superstar Shania Twain will perform this Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Outside lawn chairs are not permitted for this concert.

Citing safety, comfort and experience for all fans, the Amp, recently announced that outside lawn chairs will not be permitted for concerts where more than 14,000 fans are expected.

A viewer named Mary contacted the Your Stories Team and said she heard blankets are also prohibited. She wanted to know if that was indeed the case.

Blankets are allowed, according to the Jackie Atkins, Director of Marketing for the Oncenter & St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater.

Atkins said you can find the policy on blankets under the A-Z guide on the Amp’s website.

Under “Items ALLOWED to be brought into venue,” it says blankets and tarps are permitted but can’t be larger than 10′ x 10′

For concerts that ban outside lawn chairs, the Amp is discounting rental chairs 50% to $5.

The rental chairs are first come, first served, online and at the venue.

Atkins said the Amp was able to bring in more rental chairs from another venue to meet demand.

The YS Team has heard from viewers, questioning why the Amp is banning outside chairs but offering rentals. The viewers questioned the motive behind the move, thinking it was a money grab.

A spokesperson for the Onondaga County Executive’s Office said the chair rental money is not a revenue stream for the county.

Atkins said the outside chair ban for larger concerts, results in fewer chairs on the lawn. She said this helps first responders/security respond quicker to potential emergencies.