TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on a story we brought you back in April on Cicero’s first splash pad.

After months of delays, the Town of Cicero announced on its Facebook page that the “soft opening” of it’s splash pad at Joseph F. William Park on Lakeshore Road, is Tuesday, Sep. 5, from noon to 6 p.m.

Teresa Roth, Cicero’s Director of Parks and Recreation, said the hope was to start construction last fall and finish the project this spring, but the timeline was pushed back as contractors waited on National Grid to move a gas line.

Roth said there were other delays in construction along the way, including waiting three weeks for the pad to cure and two weeks for the sod to establish before they could open the water feature this week.

While summer is coming to a close, Roth said the town is hopeful it can keep the splash pad open for the next few weeks, weather permitting. She also said they may be able to open it on warm weekends this fall.

The exact schedule is fluid and you’re best to check the town’s Facebook schedule for updates.

Roth said William Park is also getting a new playground that will be more accessible for those with disabilities. She said that would be installed later this fall.

Families who venture to the park to use the splash pad this week will easily notice the work being done to the ground where the playground will be built.

Roth added that additional landscaping, benches and picnic tables would be added at a later date.