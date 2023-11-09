NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Several of our viewers are curious about the construction happening at the former Bowling Green Lanes on S. Main Street in North Syracuse.

North Syracuse Mayor, Gary Butterfield, said the bowling alley goes back decades. He referred to it as a local landmark.

Butterfield confirmed, Immunotek Bio Centers is opening a plasma collection center.

Butterfield said the original plan was to demolish the bowling alley and build a new structure, but the plan changed and now the the building will be remodeled.

According to Onondaga County records, the bowling alley sold last spring for $1,200,000.

The YS Team reached out to Immunotek for comment, but have yet to hear back.