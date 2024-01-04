SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Viewer Mike Riccardo sent the following question to the Your Stories Team:

What determined the size of the new Thruway rest areas?

Riccardo said there appears to be two models, one with significantly more space, accessibility and seating.

The Thruway Authority is in the process of replacing 23 service areas and renovating four more.

Some of the new first service areas to open have received their fair share of criticism, including Chittenango for its size.

The Chittenango rest area is 5,742 sq ft. The Thruway Authority said this rest area was one of the first of three to open in 2022.

“The first three new service areas that opened in 2022 represent some of the smallest locations. When completed, 17 of the Thruway’s 27 service areas will be nearly triple the size or larger, compared to the first three locations. Many locations will have significantly larger buildings, greater seating capacity, and larger restroom accommodations,” The Thruway Authority states on its project website.

Other rest areas slated to open this year in Central New York are considerably larger than Chittenago. According to its website, both the Warners and Oneida travel plazas will be 14,654 square feet. However, DeWitt is only slated to be 3,896 square feet.

Why such a difference?

Here’s the statement from the Thruway Authority that gives you an idea as to what went into determining the size of each rest area:

As part of the Service Area Redesign and Redevelopment project, Empire State Thruway Partners planned different levels of service for each service area location based on sales history and traffic data over the last ten years, as well as current services offered to the traveling public and services they’d like to see in the future.