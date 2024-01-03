VILLAGE OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Question: What’s the latest with the former Mobil gas station on Fayette Street that’s been vacant for years?

This former Mobil/Speedway on Fayette Street in the Village of Manlius doesn’t sit too far from the popular Sno Top ice cream shop.

Onondaga County property records show the vacant Mobil sold last July for $385,000.

A sign was recently placed in front of the gas station that says a Seneca Savings bank is coming soon.

According to the Village of Manlius’ Code and Zoning Enforcement Official, Mike Decker, Seneca Savings plans to demolish the old building and construct a new building, complete with a drive-thru.

Decker said the Seneca Savings team is still in the process of remediating asbestos within the old structure.

Joseph Vitale, President and CEO of Seneca Savings, said his team is in the process of finalizing the design of the new branch. He anticipated the building will be about 2,000 Square feet.

Vitale said Seneca Savings used to operate in Manlius years ago, and the organization is happy to return.

He said this will be Seneca Savings’ 5th branch in the Syracuse area.

Vitale added he’s hopeful the new Manlius location will be open in late 2024.

This area in the Village of Manlius has been busy with activity. Not far from this site, a three-phase development, known as Fayette Street PUD (Planned Unit Development) is slated for the general area of Fayette Street near the Highbridge Road split. Currently, a Starbucks and WellNow Urgent Care is under construction.