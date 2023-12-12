ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer J Graziano wrote the Your Stories Team to ask: What’s being built next to Bailiwick Market & Cafe off of Route 5 in Elbridge?

The construction site that caught Graziano’s eye is across the road from Tessy Plastics and Millstone Golf Course.

The developer of the project told the YS Team he’s building 2 bedroom townhomes. He said the first phase calls for a 10-unit building. Another building could be added in the future.

An early rendering of the townhomes being built off Route 5 in Elbridge. Note: The rendering shows 8 units, the builder said the plan has been modified to build a 10-unit building.

Right now crews are busy building an access road to the 7-acre site.

Construction started in the summer and the goal is to complete the townhomes by the end of 2024.

While several options have been floated for the development, the builder said they have yet to finalize a name.