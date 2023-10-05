TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories team has been asked for months about when the parking lot at Great Northern Mall will be ridden of its potholes, and now, we are finally seeing some changes.

After nearly five months since Guy Hart, of Hart-Lyman Companies, announced he was taking over the Great Northern Mall property, the roads aren’t rocky anymore.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, NewsChannel 9 made a stop over at the mall to see the progress made since our last update in September, when crews had marked some of the potholes for repair. To our surprise, most of the giant craters on the outer road leading to BJ’s have been filled.

There still are some smaller potholes that aren’t as bad that haven’t been filled, however, the majority of the potential tire-popping ones have been filled.

In September, Hart told the Your Stories team that it was his wish to have all the potholes filled before the Town of Clay hosts its Community Fall Fest & Community Fireworks on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Fall festival events at the Great Northern Mall Parking lot begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday with fireworks starting at 7:00 p.m.

More information on the festival can be found here.