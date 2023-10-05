DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Another mailbox mystery in our area, this time in DeWitt.

Viewers contacted the Your Stories Team wondering why blue mailboxes outside the post office on Kinne Road were removed.

The US Postal Inspection Service told the YS Team it received a report that the blue mailboxes were vandalized.

A spokesperson for the US Postal Inspection Service said the incident occurred sometime between the evening of Wednesday, September 27, and the morning of Thursday, September 28.

“At this time, it is unclear if any mail was stolen and there has been no arrest made at this time. If customers deposited mail during this period, they should check with the recipients to ensure the mail piece arrived,” The spokesperson wrote in an email to the YS Team.

USPS is in the process of replacing the old boxes with what it calls, “high-security collection boxes.” No timetable was given for the new mailboxes to be installed.

The post office in Mattydale has one of the newer high-security collection boxes. The US Postal Inspection Service told the YS Team it received reports in June of possible mail theft from the blue collection boxes at the Mattydale branch, located at 1900 Brewerton Road.

A USPS news release from last spring states that 12,000 high-security mailboxes are being installed nationwide.