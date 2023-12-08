SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named John Moras recently contacted the YS Team asking, “What is happening on the corner of Hiawatha Boulevard and Van Rensselaer Street? There are two excavators digging and moving massive amounts of dirt.”

The site Moras mentioned is not far from Destiny USA and near the Metropolitan Syracuse Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The work being noticed is being performed by the New York State Canal Corporation. Spokesperson Shane Mahar called it routine maintenance.

Mahar said the pile of rock, dirt, and muck that crews are hauling away is in a disposal site and is actually material that was dredged from the Inner Harbor and Onondaga Lake back in 2019.

Mahar said the Canal Corp dredges those waterways every few years to make sure the water is deep enough to allow boats to navigate without any issues.

Mahar said crews are currently removing the silt and muck pile from the disposal site to make room for when they dredge the Inner Harbor and Onondaga Lake in the future.