MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

It’s a bumpy ride right now as you make your way through the heart of the village.

Currently, the NYS DOT is in the middle of a $5.2 million road rehab project.

The project will resurface a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 92 (Fayette Street) and along State Route 173 (East Seneca Street).

Shortly after July 4, crews started removing the old asphalt. That’s left drivers with a rough ride as they make their way through the heart of the village.

Smoother Days Ahead

According to Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall, the contractor performing the work said crews will start laying asphalt the week July 24 (weather depending).

Whorrall said the crew plans to put down two inches of asphalt, followed by another two inches at a later date.

To help with traffic, construction is taking place overnight.

Additional work includes the replacement of sidewalks, and curb ramps, repair of drainage structures, upgrades to traffic signals, and the installation of new signage and pavement markings.

The NYS DOT said in a release that the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.