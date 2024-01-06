OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Joe Rucynski sent the Your Stories Team the following question:

Why is gas so much higher in Oswego compared to the Syracuse area?

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Oswego County is $3.44. In neighboring Onondaga County, the average price is $3.30.

We found some stations in Oswego County nearing $3.50 a gallon. To Joe’s point, some stations in North Syracuse, near the airport, are selling gas for less than $3.00 a gallon.

So why the difference?

Patrick De Haan, who is the Head Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy, told the Your Stories Team setting prices at the pump is a complicated formula, with complex factors.

The experts we routinely speak with (including De Haan) said there are multiple factors that go into pump prices. Real estate costs, property taxes, operational costs, delivery costs and competition all factor into pump prices.

According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration:

Retail gasoline prices tend to be higher the farther the source of supply is from where gasoline is sold because transportation costs increase when the distance from the source of gasoline supply increases. These supply sources include refineries, ports, and pipeline and blending terminals.

When it comes to competition, the EIA posted on its website, “Gasoline station pump prices are often highest in locations with fewer gasoline stations.”

We sent Joe’s question to AAA and received the following response:

As for the Oswego area, there could be a few potential reasons for their gas prices being higher than the Syracuse metro area. First, supply and demand play a role. Gas stations set their own prices based on supply and demand. Prices are cheaper in a metro like Syracuse based on the abundance of gas stations and big box retailers that push gas prices down. And there’s a chance that Oswego gas stations bought fuel at a higher price a week ago and are still trying to sell off that batch before lowering their prices to follow the downward trend we’re seeing with the national average. Also, Syracuse is a larger metro area that sells more gasoline on a more consistent basis with lower fuel delivery costs compared to Oswego. Both cities have larger colleges with many students who may be traveling back and forth during this winter break for the holidays, lending to the demand for fuel in the area. Syracuse area drivers benefit from more competitive prices among gas stations. Often smaller towns in rural areas see higher prices, unfortunately.