SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The City of Syracuse is using a new strategy in hopes of keeping people informed about projects happening in their neighborhood.

Perhaps you’ve seen the yard signs that read, “Traffic Calming Project.” The signs are being placed by the Department of Public Works at various locations across the city, and they display two QR codes.

A “Traffic Calming Project” yard sign on Salt Springs Road near Demong Drive.

A spokesperson for the City of Syracuse said the city has used lawn signs in the past to alert the public to sidewalk projects happening in a certain neighborhood, but this is the first time it’s placed QR codes on the signs.

“Similar to the way in which we use lawn signs to communicate sidewalk projects happening in neighborhoods across the city, this is an accurate way to communicate “traffic calming” efforts — in this case, bicycle lane installation – to neighborhood residents directly for short-term projects. DPW works to provide outreach in many different forms, including attending community meetings, providing project web pages, and also by installing signage about projects where they are happening. This multi-pronged approach to getting the word out means that even if you can’t attend a meeting, you can still get all the project information and any updates,” Public Information Officer, Sol Munoz wrote in an email.

The current lawn signs with QR codes guide people to the city’s website with more information on an effort to add more bike lanes.

As stated on the website:

The City of Syracuse is committed to improving bike safety in our community with the addition of bike lanes. Benefits include slowing down traffic, connecting existing bike infrastructure to more neighborhoods, and increasing safety for bicyclists and pedestrians in the area. This work builds upon the Syracuse Bicycle Plan 2040.

Munoz said there are currently seven Traffic Calming Projects in various stages across the city.

In another effort to “calm traffic,” the city recently expanded its speed hump program. It added 11 more speed humps in five Syracuse neighborhoods.