TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has been taking calls and emails about the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) sidewalk project on Route 11. Our viewers are wondering why work appeared halted, leaving some sections unfinished.

This project has been delayed from the start.

In April of 2022, NYSDOT announced a $1.9 million dollar project to install and repair nearly 1.25 miles of ADA accessible sidewalks along Route 11.

The work on Route 11 was from Caughdenoy Road to Factory Street.

The news release stated the project would be completed last November. A NYSDOT spokesperson said the project didn’t start until this year due to “unforeseen contracting issues.”

While several portions of the sidewalk project have been completed, our video shows some sections near utility poles remain unfinished.

The NYSDOT spokesperson said they are waiting on utility companies to complete their work before crews can finish the sidewalks.

The Cicero Town Supervisor, Michael Aregano said in a email that NYSDOT crews are waiting for Spectrum and Verizon to relocate their lines from the poles blocking the sidewalks.

The NYSDOT spokesperson said they still anticipate completing the project this fall.