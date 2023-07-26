FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Did you notice an odd sight outside the Fulton Post Office on South First Street?

The Your Stories Team was sent a picture, showing the drive-up mailbox was covered in police crime tape.

The person who sent us the photo said it had been that way for more than a week.

The YS Team contacted the Fulton Police Department and learned an active investigation is underway to find out how a fire started inside the mailbox on the morning of July 15.

Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck said it appeared the fire was set intentionally and police have identified a person of interest.

Sergeant Hollenbeck said police would be interviewing the person of interest in the future.

For those of you who were inconvenienced, not being able to use the drive-up mailbox for roughly 10 days, we have good news – the damaged mailbox has been replaced.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service said a new mailbox was installed on Monday, July 24.

So while the criminal investigation is continues, it’s business as usual at the post office.