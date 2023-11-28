SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

After record prices last year, what will home heating oil cost this winter?

While many homeowners in New York use natural gas to heat, the state ranks number one in the country for heating oil consumption as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to the EIA, just shy of 19% of homeowners in New York used fuel oil in 2019. That was well above the national average of 4%.

You may find the cost of heating oil is a punch to the wallet, but the price of a gallon has dropped substantially from this time last year.

According to NYSERDA, homeowners in Central New York are paying an average of $4.27 a gallon. Last year, in early November, the average retail price in this state was $6.04.

Patrick De Haan, the lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said the cost of home heating oil hasn’t seen the spike in price like it experienced last year because there’s more breathing room in the market.

“Last year it was Russia’s war in Ukraine that caused home heating prices to go up. The price is not as high this year, but it’s not likely going to come down much as we head into peak heating season because demand goes up,” De Haan said.

While the average cost of a gallon is lower this year, the EIA predicts homeowners will actually spend more on home heating oil this winter.

“We expect slightly lower retail heating oil prices this winter. However, we expect the Northeast to have a cooler winter compared with last winter, increasing household consumption of heating oil. We forecast the increase in consumption will outweigh the fall in prices for the average Northeast household, increasing energy expenditures this winter for households using heating oil by 8%,” The EIA posted on it’s website.

As for natural gas, the EIA forecasts homeowners will pay less this year. It estimates retail prices will be down 21% compared to last year.