CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team is crossing another rough railroad crossing off the list.

Several viewers have sent us an email complaining about the CSX Rail crossing on Soule Road near Route 57 in Clay.

Soule Road is heavily traveled, connecting Route 57 to Route 31 and 481.

You and your wheels will be happy to hear the tracks are slated to be repaired.

The NYSDOT said CSX will remove and repair the tracks. Electronic signs were put in place last weekend on both sides of the tracks that will soon alert drivers of the upcoming closure.

NYSDOT is not the lead agency on the project, but a spokesperson did confirm with the YS Team that it will assist with the detour while Soule Road is closed at the crossing.

The spokesperson said it’s the DOT’s understanding that CSX will begin making repairs on Monday, October 30. He said repairs are expected to last 3 to 6 days, depending on the weather.

Those needing to get around the closed track will be advised to take Routes 31 and 57 as a detour.

CSX did not respond to our email about the upcoming work on the Soule Road Crossing.

This upcoming fix comes on the heels of other notoriously rough crossings being repaired or removed.

In August, problematic tracks were removed at the intersection of 7th North Street and Hiawatha Boulevard, near Crouse-Hinds.

Last month, CSX crews removed the much complained about crossing on Route 290 (Manlius Center Road) in DeWitt.

The YS Team will update this article once Onondaga County provides additional information about the pending closure.