EAST SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It only takes a couple of tools to cause a lot of chaos for Kia and Hyundai car owners, including a Lyncourt woman who says she had hers stolen right off a Kia lot!

The car was only at the dealership because of the damage two people did after trying to steal it from her driveway.

Shantel Dixon’s mother’s car had been broken into on July 11. The thieves failed to get the car but the locks and ignition were damaged. The the car was disassembled, forcing them to tow it the East Syracuse Kia Dealership.

A few days later, her situation goes from bad to worse when they received a call saying the car had been stolen.

Dixon tells Newschannel 9 that Kia admitted it doesn’t have cameras on the property.

“There was no offer of a rental car, there was no responsibility on their behalf other than ‘call your insurer’,” Dixon said,

Dewitt Police say a police report has been filed and they are investigating. We’re told teenagers are behind a lot of these thefts caused by a security flaw exposed on Tik Tok and other social media sites.

“The vehicle should have been locked in a secure place knowing that it had even attempted to be stolen. It should have been monitored daily. The last time our dealership seen that car was Friday and we weren’t contacted until Tuesday evening that it was stolen,” Dixon said.

Kia of East Syracuse has not responded to our request for a statement.