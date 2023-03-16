SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took the stage at Onondaga Community College Wednesday night for his annual State of the County address highlighting his administration’s accomplishments this past year and what’s next.

Among the presentation was arguably his biggest accomplishment yet, securing the $100 Billion investment from Micron Technology to create a semiconductor mega plant in the Town of Clay.

While the memory technology company is busy at work trying to secure federal funding through the CHIPS Act, County Executive McMahon shared his office is working to attract more supply chain companies to the area.

“So we’re having those discussions every week with companies and certainly there will be more and more announcements related to companies coming here and investing here,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Housing was another major talking point Wednesday night as County Executive McMahon shared the first three receipts of the O-CHIPS funding, a $10 Million grant for private and non-profit developers. Christopher Community will build the Teft Meadows Apartments in Marcellus, Sciuga Custom Builders will use the funding to build eight ranch homes in the town of Onondaga and iHome Management LLC will rehabilitate property on East Colvin Street in the City of Syracuse to create six affordable housing units.

On the topic of housing, McMahon announced a $100,000 fund to help reduce lead hazards in the homes of future foster families. The County has also created the Director of Lead Operations position to oversee the county’s lead initiatives.

As for the $85 Million aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor McMahon announced C&S Engineers was awarded the design contract and that proposals for companies interested in operating the aquarium are due on Thursday. McMahon added the environmental review is almost finished and will go before the Onondaga County Legislature in May.

The county also reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering the healthcare workforce, announcing a $1.5 Million investment in a scholarship fund for county residents pursuing a nursing degree. The scholarship fund will be managed by the Community Foundation and the Allyn Foundation will also make a monetary investment. Residents will qualify if they’ve been accepted into a nursing program at Upstate, St. Joe’s and Crouse hospitals, LeMoyne College, Bryant and Stratton, or Onondaga Community College.

McMahon also shared plans for the Watchfire to return to the NYS Fairgrounds on May 28 after a three-year pandemic pause.

He also announced a proposal to create a public marina and pickleball courts at Onondaga Lake Park.