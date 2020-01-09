Closings & Delays
State of the State: Governor says free-tuition will be extended to families earning up to $150k

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will be extending free tuition to families making up to $150k.

Governor Cuomo also talks about expanding work force development training centers and opportunity programs for disadvantaged students.

