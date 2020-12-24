State of the Virus: What you need to know about the vaccine

(WETM) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert. This week we’re joined by Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone.
This week, Dr. Scalzone discusses the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, who is getting them, and why people should get them.
To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.
