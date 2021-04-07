State Parks releases ‘Final Statewide Greenway Trails Plan’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, New York released a final economic impact statement for its Greenway Trails initiative. The entire 116-page document—along with a map and appendices— is available online from the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation released the.

The Statewide Greenway Trails Plan identifies trails, pinpoints issues, highlights trends, and discusses the benefits of shared-use trails for all New Yorkers. “Recreational trails enrich our communities,” said Erik Kulleseid, the State Parks Commissioner, in a statement. “New York State offers nearly 2,100 miles of recreational greenway trails, and this plan offers a blueprint for how New York State can expand this impressive network even further.”

With public input, the plan outlines goals to guide future development of recreational trails in the State. Among its key goals are: