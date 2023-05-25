New York State Police, as well as local law enforcement, will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend. (File Photo)

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police announced on Thursday, May 25 that they, along with local law enforcement, will be increasing patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving over the Memorial Day weekend. The special enforcement will begin on Friday, May 26, and run through Tuesday, May 30.

Motorists can expect to see increased patrols by both state and local police forces, as well as sobriety checkpoints, funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of the crackdown.

“On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our country, remembering the sacrifice they made for all of us,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement. “If your Memorial Day weekend celebrations include alcohol, remember to make safety your top priority and arrange for a safe ride home.”

During the crackdown last Memorial Day weekend, troopers arrested 213 people for driving while impaired. They also issued over 13,000 total tickets and investigated over 800 crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.

The GTSC also reminded motorists of their “Have A Plan” mobile app, which enables motorists to locate taxi services, program a designated driver list and give information on DWI laws and penalties. It also has a feature that allows fellow motorists to report a suspected impaired driver.