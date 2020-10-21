State Police arrest Canadian found with multiple handguns and ammunition

OSWEGATCHE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Canadian man has been arrested after New York State Police discovered a number of handguns, high capacity magazines, and ammunition in his vehicle. Officers say they stopped 19-year-old Ayub Y. Guled on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie last Saturday.

In addition to being found with the firearms and ammunition, officers say Guled also lied about his identity when stopped.

He has been charged with:

Eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Ten counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal sale of a firearm

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second-degree criminal impersonation

The Toronto resident was arraigned in the Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, or $200,000 bond. State Police were assisted by the United States Border Patrol.

