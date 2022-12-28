STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges.

According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.

These incidents reportedly occurred over a four-year period, beginning in 2012 and lasting until 2016.

State police say that Brooks was arraigned in Steuben County Superior Court on the following charges:

One count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

225 counts of Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree

73 counts of Criminal Sex Act in the Third Degree

90 counts of Rape in the Second Degree

28 counts of Rape in the Third Degree

Brooks is remanded to the Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash bail and $20,000 on property bond.

The investigation into Brooks is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks is encouraged to come forward.

If you know someone who may have been a victim of Brooks or have any information regarding possible victims, call State Police at (607) 962-3283.