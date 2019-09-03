State Police arrested man caught on camera stealing cash from vending machine at NYSF

State Police say they have arrested the man in these photos. A member of law enforcement recognized the man as he was walking around the State Fair on Monday night. His name has not been released yet.

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are investigating a larceny at the State Fair.

The man in these photos is accused of unlocking a milk vending machine and removing all of the cash out of it at the New York State Fair. He was caught on camera by another vendor.

If you know who the individual is, you’re asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.