RED CREEK, N.Y. (via WROC) — A man with dementia who went missing earlier this week was found safe in a ravine by a New York State Police bloodhound.

Russell Hoeffner is being treated by medical personnel.

Troopers said the 61-year-old went missing around 10 a.m. Monday. Hoeffner was later spotted in a neighbor’s yard in Red Creek, east of Rochester, on Wednesday afternoon, searching for the family dog.