State Police ‘harden’ security around New York Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has been receiving reports that some of the New York State Capitols entrances and adjacent roads are blocked off on Thursday.

Crews set up barriers on State Street by the NYS Capitol on Thursday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday

State Police gave the following statement to NEWS10:

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.” William Duffy

Director of Public Information

New York State Police