State Police investigating deadly crash in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is dead following a crash in Herkimer County on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened along State Route 5 in the Town of Herkimer around 10 a.m.
New York State Police said 83-year-old Clifford Voght of Dolgeville was pulling out of a business when he was hit by an oncoming car.
Voght was killed in the crash. Three people in the other car were not hurt.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
