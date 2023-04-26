LOCKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have died in a house fire in the Town of Locke in Cayuga County.

On Monday, April 24, New York State Troopers from State Police Auburn and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to Canaan Heights Road for a fully engulfed, working structure fire at 9:11 a.m.

Freeville Fire Department was also dispatched to the house in Locke along with fire departments from Groton, McLean, Lansing, Ithaca Airport as well as Locke, Moravia, Genoa, Fleming, Four Town Ambulance and other Cayuga County Emergency Response.

Upon arrival, two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from Lansing Fire Department Inc.

Photos from Lansing Fire Department Inc.

Photos from Lansing Fire Department Inc.

According to Freeville Fire Department, they were at the scene for approximately four and a half hours.

State Police are currently working in conjunction with New York State Fire Investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This remains an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.