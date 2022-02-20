JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details on the accident that occurred on I-81 on February 19.

According to NYSP, a state trooper parked her 2019 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle with the emergency lights activated on the left shoulder of I-81 southbound. While outside her vehicle the patrol car was struck by a 2016 Jeep.

The Jeep was being operated by 25-year-old Antoinette E. Brackins from Lake Bluff, Illinois who was also traveling southbound on I-81. Brackins’s vehicle then struck a 2018 Chevrolet that was being operated by 20-year-old Nicole A. Backus from Watertown.

Brackins and a 20-year-old male passenger were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. Backus and a 20-year-old female passenger were also transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.

An investigation into the multi-car crash is ongoing.