MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing Marcellus woman. They say Mary Nolan was last seen on Friday, July 5th, leaving her home on foot.

Nolan is 5’4” tall and 140 pounds with pink and blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police tell us there is no evidence of foul play at this point.

If you have seen Mary Nolan or know where she is, call detectives at (315) 366-6000.